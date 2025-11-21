Amneal EVP Sells $1.6 Million in Shares as Stock Trades Near Multi-Year Highs

Key Points

The option-exercise sale represented a notable amount of Shah's overall holdings.

Nevertheless, the executive’s remaining stake—about 146,000 shares—still represents meaningful exposure.

For long-term investors, Amneal’s growing revenue and upgraded guidance might help offset the headline impact of insider sales.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Nikita Shah, the executive vice president of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX), exercised 131,856 stock options and immediately sold the same number of shares in a transaction value of $1.6 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction Summary

Metric Value Shares sold 131,856 Transaction value $1.6 million Post-transaction shares 146,403 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.7 million

The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price of $11.92; the post-transaction value is based on Friday market prices.

Key Questions

What is the structure and context of this transaction?

This event involved the exercise of 131,856 options for Class A Common Stock, immediately followed by the sale of all resulting shares at a weighted average price of $11.92 per share. No shares were retained from the option exercise. The transaction was executed on November 12.

How significant is this sale relative to the insider's remaining direct holdings?

The 131,856 shares sold comprised 47% of Shah Nikita's pre-transaction direct holdings, reducing the direct position from 278,259 to 146,403 shares.

How does the size of this transaction compare to the insider's historical selling activity?

The current sale is higher than the recent median sell transaction size of 71,694 shares, and it represents a much higher proportion of holdings per trade than the historical sell-only median of 15%. The larger sale reflects the shrinking available share base, as previous transactions reduced direct holdings from about 500,000 shares in March to 146,403 shares after this event.

What is the market context for this transaction?

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals were priced at $11.90 at the close on November 12, the transaction date. As of November 12, the stock had delivered a 39% total return over the prior 12 months, with the remaining direct holding valued at approximately $1.7 million at the November 12 close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net income (TTM) $5.9 million 1-year price change (as of Friday) 43%

Company Snapshot

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a large-scale healthcare company specializing in the production and distribution of generic and specialty drugs, with operations spanning the United States and international markets. The company's integrated approach across generics, specialty brands, and government-focused distribution enables it to address a broad range of therapeutic needs and market segments. This diversified business model supports resilience and positions Amneal as a competitive player in the specialty and generic pharmaceutical industry. The company serves wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, individual pharmacies, and government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Foolish Take

Long-term investors should view this transaction through the lens of a stock that has rallied sharply in 2025 yet remains far below its late-2010s highs—a profile that often leads to more active insider option exercises as compensation vests. Amneal is also coming off a solid quarter, with strong revenue momentum and higher full-year guidance, making it important to distinguish between routine, compensation-linked activity and genuine shifts in insider conviction.



According to the SEC filing, Amneal EVP Nikita Shah, who joined the company in January 2014, exercised 131,856 options on November 12 and sold all resulting shares at a weighted average price of $11.92, generating roughly $1.6 million in proceeds. This was a relatively large disposition: The sale represented 47% of her pre-transaction direct holdings and reduced her ownership from 278,259 shares to 146,403 shares.



So, for long-term investors, it's important to note that Amneal’s fundamentals remain steady: Third-quarter revenue rose 12% year over year to $785 million, GAAP net income improved to $2 million, and management raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $0.75 to $0.80. The stock is up sharply this year, even after a post-earnings pullback, but still trades at less than half of its 2018 peak.

Glossary

Stock options: Contracts granting the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specific period.

Option exercise: The act of using stock options to purchase company shares at the predetermined price.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, adjusted for the number of shares at each price.

Direct holdings: Shares owned directly by an individual, not through trusts or indirect arrangements.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount generated from a securities trade or sale.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Median sell transaction size: The middle value of all insider sale sizes, used to show a typical transaction amount.

Generic pharmaceuticals: Medications equivalent to brand-name drugs in dosage and effectiveness, sold under their chemical names after patent expiration.

Specialty pharmaceuticals: High-cost, complex drugs often used to treat chronic or rare conditions, sometimes requiring special handling or administration.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.