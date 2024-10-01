Amneal To Become Metsera's Preferred Supply Partner For Developed Markets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) and Metsera have entered into a collaboration agreement to enable the efficient development and large-scale supply of a portfolio of new weight loss medicines globally. Amneal will serve as Metsera's preferred supply partner for developed markets, including the United States and Europe. Amneal will also be granted a license to commercialize Metsera's products in select emerging markets, including India and certain countries in Southeast Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Amneal said it will construct two new greenfield manufacturing facilities in India, one for peptide synthesis and one for sterile fill-finish manufacturing. The new site is expected to break ground later in the current year, with a total net cost to Amneal of between $150 million and $200 million over the next four to five years.

