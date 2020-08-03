Amneal (AMRX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6, before market open.

The company has a mixed earnings surprise history, surpassing expectations in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in the other two. The four-quarter average surprise is 25.19%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 150%.

Shares of Amneal have decreased 10.2% in the year so compared with the the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Amneal’s revenues are likely to be boosted in the second quarter of 2020 by the AvKARE acquisition, completed in January 2020. Moreover, the recently launched generic products and growth of the company’s Specialty segment are likely to have contributed to revenues in the quarter to be reported.

The company’s generic business is doing well both at the base business and in terms of recent launches. The trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter.

The company remains on track to meet its target filing of 20 to 25 products in 2020. Many of these are potential first-to-market opportunities. At the end of the first quarter, the company had 95 products in the pipeline, awaiting FDA approval, and about 94 products in development. An update on these is expected in the second quarter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company expects some impact on the business due to social distancing and patients postponing non-essential physician visits and procedures.These factors are also likely to have hurt sales of some of its generic drugs.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amnealthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Amneal has an Earnings ESP of -1.72%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and EPS Surprise

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-eps-surprise | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right mix of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

bluebird bio Inc. BLUE has an Earnings ESP of +69.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Amarin Corporation Plc. AMRN has an Earnings ESP of +72.73% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases. Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.