Amneal (AMRX) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 31.6%. Revenues are expected to be $693.68 million, up 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amneal metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Generics Segment' will likely reach $404.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- AvKARE Segment' will reach $167.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Specialty Segment' to reach $120.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.5% year over year.



Over the past month, shares of Amneal have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Currently, AMRX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

