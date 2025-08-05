Amneal (AMRX) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%

Key Points Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) exceeded estimates. Rising 56% year over year to $0.25 (non-GAAP).

Revenue (GAAP) grew 3.0% year-over-year. but missed analyst expectations for GAAP revenue.

Specialty pharmaceuticals, including recent launches, delivered segment-leading growth and margin gains.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX), a developer and manufacturer of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, released its second quarter earnings on August 5, 2025. The company reported stronger-than-expected profitability, as non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 exceeded analyst estimates, with adjusted diluted earnings per share at $0.25 (non-GAAP), topping analyst non-GAAP EPS estimates of $0.17. However, net revenue (GAAP) reached $725 million, missing GAAP revenue expectations by $19.56125 million. The standout performance came from its specialty segment, particularly thanks to new branded products, a step-up in research and development spending, and a modest year-over-year growth in GAAP sales, though top-line revenue (GAAP) came in lower than anticipated.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.17 $0.16 56.3 % Net Revenue $725 million $744.56 million $702 million 3.3% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $184 million $162 million 13.6% Net Income Attributable to Amneal $22 million $6 million 266.7 % Diluted EPS $0.07 $0.02 250.0 %

Company Overview and Strategic Emphasis

Amneal Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturer known for its broad portfolio of generics, injectable medicines, biosimilars, and specialty branded therapies. Its business relies on a mix of affordable medications and highly specialized treatments for diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s headquarters is in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with manufacturing and R&D facilities internationally, including key sites in the U.S. India, and Ireland.

Recently, the company has been prioritizing branded specialty drugs, investing in complex generics, and launching new products with the goal of capturing high-value market segments. Success for Amneal depends on maintaining regulatory compliance, securing FDA approvals, executing manufacturing expansions, and managing a broad supply chain. Progress in these areas, along with forging effective partnerships, has been essential for its competitive stance and profitability.

Highlights from the Quarter: Performance and Segment Review

The specialty pharmaceuticals segment was the primary growth driver. This division focuses on branded products addressing diseases such as Parkinson’s and migraine. Notably, the company highlighted strong commercial uptake for CREXONT, a oral therapy for Parkinson’s disease, and the launch of Brekiya, an autoinjector for treating migraine and cluster headache adults. Specialty segment net revenue (GAAP) climbed 23% to $128 million, outpacing both the company’s overall revenue growth and its other divisions. Operating income in specialty nearly doubled on a GAAP basis in 2024 versus 2023.

The Affordable Medicines segment, which includes complex generics, injectable drugs, and biosimilars, reported more modest growth, with net revenue increasing 1%. Affordable Medicines segment net revenue (GAAP) edged up by 1% to $433 million This stability was attributed to improved performance from complex generics and new launches, though it was partially offset by timing issues in product supply. The segment’s gross margin (non-GAAP) improved to 44.3% from 41.6% a year earlier.

The AvKARE segment, which specializes in supplying pharmaceuticals for government and institutional customers, showed mixed results. AvKARE segment revenue (GAAP) dipped 4.3% year over year to $163 million, largely because of declines in its distribution channel outweighing increases in government label sales. Operating income for the AvKARE segment rose due to a jump in gross margin (GAAP) from 15.0% a year ago to 20.4%. This signals both strength in contract management and ongoing challenges as price competition continues in institutional markets.

Company-wide, gross profit (GAAP) improved from $250 million to $286 million, and Adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $184 million. Both selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and research and development (R&D) spending (GAAP) increased compared to a year earlier, with R&D (GAAP) rising 33% to $48 million compared to a year earlier, especially with looming exclusivity expirations on key brands such as RYTARY for Parkinson’s disease. Refinanced over $2.1 billion in debt in August 2025, reducing interest costs and extending maturities from 2028 to 2032, though net debt remains sizeable relative to earnings.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Points

Management raised its outlook for fiscal 2025, guiding adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to a range of $665 million to $685 million and adjusted diluted EPS to $0.70 to $0.75, both increments above previous forecasts. However, revenue guidance remains unchanged at $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion. Operating cash flow guidance also moved up by $20 million compared to the prior range. Capital spending plans are unchanged at approximately $100 million.

Monitoring debt levels and the integration of recent manufacturing expansion will also remain priorities for those following Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.