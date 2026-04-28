Amneal 2026-2027 Upside From Biosimilars Scale

Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is leaning into complex products and biosimilars to drive steadier growth. The 2026 setup centers on an elevated launch cadence in Affordable Medicines and expanding injectables capabilities, with 2027 positioned as a year where biosimilars scale and Specialty improves after a loss-of-exclusivity headwind.

AMRX Kashiv Deal and Biosimilar Platform Build

Amneal plans to acquire privately held Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.10 billion. Strategically, the transaction is designed to position Amneal as a fully integrated global biosimilar platform, strengthening control over development and manufacturing as the biosimilar portfolio expands.

The deal structure includes $375 million in cash and $375 million in equity, plus up to $350 million in milestone-based payments tied to certain regulatory and commercial achievements. The targeted close is in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Amneal’s Path to Six U.S. Biosimilars

Management expects Affordable Medicines net revenues to grow 7% to 8% in 2026, supported by new product launches that were set up in late 2025. Those launches include denosumab biosimilars and generic Omnipaque (iohexol) injection, which are expected to support momentum into 2026.

A key catalyst is a biosimilar version of Novartis’ Xolair, which is under review. Once Xolair is approved, Amneal expects to have six biosimilars in the U.S. market by 2027, increasing scale and diversification within the segment.

AMRX Complex Inhalation Entry With MDIs

Amneal is expanding its opportunity set through complex inhalation. In April 2026, it launched albuterol sulfate inhalation aerosol and beclomethasone dipropionate HFA inhalation aerosol, its first two metered-dose inhalation products in the United States.

Both were approved by the FDA in 2025 and launched in 2026, marking an entry point into a category that typically carries higher development and manufacturing complexity than standard oral generics.

Amneal’s New Launches Fuel Affordable Medicines

New launches are broadening the complex portfolio beyond respiratory. In April 2026, Amneal launched bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.01%, the generic equivalent of AbbVie’s Lumigan, and expects it to be an important growth driver for Affordable Medicines.

Early 2026 results also pointed to strong performance in the complex portfolio, including Women’s Health and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medicines. Amneal expects to launch 20 to 30 new Affordable Medicines products each year, keeping the pipeline active across multiple complexities.

AMRX Specialty Reacceleration After Rytary LOE

Specialty is expected to face a pause in 2026. Management expects Specialty revenue growth to be about flat as Rytary sees generic erosion, following an authorized generic launch in 2025 and the expectation of additional generic entrants in 2026.

The company’s longer-view thesis is that growth improves from 2027 as Crexont and additional brands scale and offset the Rytary headwind. Consensus earnings per share is also expected to step up from 2026 to 2027 and again into 2028, aligning with that reacceleration view.

Amneal’s Peptide Injectables and GLP-1 Supply

Amneal’s manufacturing and supply partnership for glucagon-like peptide-1 therapies with Metsera, now acquired by Pfizer Inc. PFE, is intended to leverage Amneal’s peptide and sterile injectables infrastructure. The arrangement is positioned to provide scalable revenue tied to the glucagon-like peptide-1 market without clinical development risk.

This supports the broader mix shift toward higher-value complex injectables and complements the push to build biosimilars scale. Peers such as Sandoz Group AG SDZNY highlight how important scale and execution can be in off-patent biologics.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and Consensus

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-consensus-chart | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

AMRX Risk Check: Recall, Uptake, FDA Timing

Complex categories raise the bar on execution. In March 2026, Amneal initiated a voluntary nationwide recall of Magnesium Sulfate in Water for Injection, USP 4 g/100 mL after identifying a product mix-up where certain units labeled as magnesium sulfate were found to contain tranexamic acid.

Regulatory and commercialization risks also matter. The growth outlook depends on timely FDA decisions and market adoption for complex injectables, biosimilars, and specialty products, and any delays or slower uptake could pressure results.

Key signal checks include approval timing for programs such as Xolair; uptake trends for newer launches, including Brekiya, the auto-injector for severe migraine launched in late 2025; and whether ongoing pricing pressure in generics is being offset by mix and execution in complex products.

AMRX’s Zacks Rank

Amneal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (SDZNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.