AMN vs. GDRX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, AMN Healthcare Services is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

AMN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.39, while GDRX has a forward P/E of 58.03. We also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. GDRX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89.

Another notable valuation metric for AMN is its P/B ratio of 4.62. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, GDRX has a P/B of 13.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AMN's Value grade of A and GDRX's Value grade of D.

AMN stands above GDRX thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AMN is the superior value option right now.

