AMN Stock Gains Post Latest Deals With symplr to Boost Operations

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN announced the sale of its Smart Square scheduling software to symplr for a total price of $75 million last week. The companies also entered a commercial partnership that ensures customers derive benefits from symplr’s operational technology and AMN’s healthcare workforce solutions.

It is worth mentioning that symplr is a renowned player in the enterprise healthcare operations software space.

The partnership is expected to significantly strengthen AMN Healthcare’s Scheduling and Staff Planning business under its Technology and Workforce Solutions segment, thus boosting its business in the niche space.

Likely Trend in AMN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company gained nearly 0.5% till yesterday’s close.

Historically, the company has gained a high level of synergies from its various deals. We expect market sentiment on the stock to remain positive around this announcement, too.

AMN Healthcare currently has a market capitalization of $843.9 million. It has an earnings yield of 4.8%, better than the industry’s 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, AMN delivered an earnings surprise of 136.8%.

Rationale Behind AMN Healthcare’s Announcement

Per AMN Healthcare, healthcare organizations are increasingly demanding integrated, efficient workforce management solutions that work together effortlessly. By uniting its strategic workforce advisory, planning and analytics solutions with symplr’s workforce software, the combined capabilities will likely streamline workforce optimization, scheduling, timekeeping and administrative processes for hospitals and health systems nationwide.

Additionally, management believes that the commercial partnership will likely enhance AMN Healthcare's WorkWise technology suite by connecting clients with additional digital offerings that extend workforce management systems clients already use. AMN expects to align with partners like symplr for enhanced functionality and deliver an end-to-end solution for planning, staffing, scheduling, talent acquisition and workforce deployment that adapts to the evolving workforce needs of healthcare organizations.

symplr’s management believes that bringing AMN’s Smart Square’s AI-driven scheduling engine into its Operations Platform will likely aid it address the emerging and dynamic needs of the healthcare workforce.

Industry Prospects in Favor of AMN

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global workforce management market was valued at $8.07 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $19.35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.7%. Factors like workforce optimization, increasing cloud deployment and technological advancements are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest announcement is expected to provide a significant boost to AMN Healthcare's business.

AMN Healthcare’s Notable Development

In May, AMN Healthcare announced its first-quarter 2025 results, wherein the Technology and Workforce Solutions segment’s Language services revenues were up 4.9% year over year.

AMN’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 53.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 15.6% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 10% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMN Healthcare’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AMN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific Corporation BSX, Cencora, Inc. COR and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.2%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have surged 32.5% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

Cencora has rallied 33.2% against the industry’s 15.6% decline in the past year.

Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have gained 3.5% against the industry’s 11.2% decline in the past year.

