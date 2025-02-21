$AMN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AMN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,096,687 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AMN:
$AMN Insider Trading Activity
$AMN insiders have traded $AMN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY R KNUDSON (CFO) sold 2,461 shares for an estimated $90,810
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $AMN stock to their portfolio, and 236 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,939,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $82,205,570
- FMR LLC removed 1,646,182 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,376,673
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,452,141 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,735,212
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,264,054 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,236,171
- NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,188,016 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,417,342
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,096,965 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,239,402
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 773,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,490,518
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AMN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.