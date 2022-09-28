AMN or PGNY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical Services sector might want to consider either AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) or Progyny (PGNY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Progyny has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than PGNY has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

AMN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.02, while PGNY has a forward P/E of 188.20. We also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 2.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PGNY currently has a PEG ratio of 8.94.

Another notable valuation metric for AMN is its P/B ratio of 4.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PGNY has a P/B of 11.13.

Based on these metrics and many more, AMN holds a Value grade of B, while PGNY has a Value grade of D.

AMN sticks out from PGNY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AMN is the better option right now.



