AMN or GDRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical Services stocks are likely familiar with AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

AMN Healthcare Services has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than GDRX has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

AMN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.60, while GDRX has a forward P/E of 35.31. We also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GDRX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08.

Another notable valuation metric for AMN is its P/B ratio of 4.36. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GDRX has a P/B of 8.24.

Based on these metrics and many more, AMN holds a Value grade of B, while GDRX has a Value grade of D.

AMN stands above GDRX thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AMN is the superior value option right now.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.