AMN or DOCS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Doximity (DOCS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, AMN Healthcare Services has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Doximity has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AMN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DOCS has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

AMN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.42, while DOCS has a forward P/E of 48.78. We also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 13.17.

Another notable valuation metric for AMN is its P/B ratio of 4.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DOCS has a P/B of 7.27.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AMN's Value grade of A and DOCS's Value grade of D.

AMN sticks out from DOCS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AMN is the better option right now.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.