AMN Healthcare's Advanced Mobile App to Aid Travel Clinicians

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN recently launched the latest version of AMN Passport — the most powerful and practical mobile app — that will enable travel nurses and allied professionals to find, book and manage their assignments. The company’s new offering will help clinicians with the healthcare industry’s most all-inclusive and easiest-to-use application for their mobile devices.



The introduction of this newest version of AMN Passport is likely to provide further boost to the company’s broad service portfolio.

Benefits of AMN Passport

Notably, this application aids clinicians to primarily personalize job preferences, manage an update credentials and professional profiles, thereby improving healthcare professionals’ experience.





AMN Healthcare — a leader and innovator in healthcare total talent services — remains focused in offering the best possible experience to its clinicians and continues to enhance AMN Passport in order to maximize the professional and personal experience of their assignments.

Recent Development

In June 2020, AMN Healthcare introduced a personalized, technology-enabled and clinically based service for businesses and other organizations that will help them in protecting the health and safety of employees as they return to work. The company’s return-to-work solutions offer each employer all the required staffing and protocols, which comprise temperature checks, COVID-19 testing, onsite clinic support, quarantine management and a telehealth platform.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare IT (HCIT) market estimates that the market for HCIT solutions and services was $125 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $297 billion by 2022, witnessing a CAGR of 13.2%.



Growing demand for quality healthcare services and solutions together with patient safety & care, proactive supportive government initiatives, and increase in acceptance of mHealth & telehealth practices have been driving this market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones is bolstering healthcare IT market growth.



Hence, the introduction of this new version of the mobile app is a well-timed one.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have lost 5.7% against the industry’s rally of 19.3%.

