AMN Healthcare Services To Acquire Stratus Video - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) has agreed to acquire Stratus Video for a purchase price of $475 million. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to AMN's adjusted earnings per share.

Based in Clearwater, Florida, Stratus Video is a provider of video remote language interpretation services for the healthcare industry. Stratus Video has developed proprietary technologies to seamlessly provide video remote interpretation, over-the-phone interpretation and in-person interpretation. It serves more than 1,600 clients.

AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka said: "We believe Stratus will add great value to our clients and their patients and will provide further opportunity for us to expand in the virtual workforce and patient care arena."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.