AMN Healthcare Services Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 18, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (833) 968-2219 (US) or +1 778-560-2894 (International) with participant code 5855026.

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or +1 416-621-4642 (International) with access code 5855026.

