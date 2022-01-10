Markets
AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Preliminary Q4 Results Exceed Its Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) said, based on preliminary financial information, the company expects fourth quarter consolidated revenues to be between $1.35 billion and $1.36 billion. The company now expects operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin will be slightly above the high end of its previously provided guidance ranges of 11.8-12.3% and 15.3-15.8%, respectively.

The company said its preliminary results exceeded prior guidance, due to strong demand across all revenue segments led by the Nurse and Allied segment and approximately $70 million more labor disruption revenue than included in the guidance.

Susan Salka, AMN Chief Executive Officer, said: "Demand for all of our talent solutions remains near record levels, and we expect first quarter 2022 revenue to be more than $1.1 billion."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular