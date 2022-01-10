AMN Healthcare Services Preliminary Q4 Results Exceed Its Prior Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) said, based on preliminary financial information, the company expects fourth quarter consolidated revenues to be between $1.35 billion and $1.36 billion. The company now expects operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin will be slightly above the high end of its previously provided guidance ranges of 11.8-12.3% and 15.3-15.8%, respectively.

The company said its preliminary results exceeded prior guidance, due to strong demand across all revenue segments led by the Nurse and Allied segment and approximately $70 million more labor disruption revenue than included in the guidance.

Susan Salka, AMN Chief Executive Officer, said: "Demand for all of our talent solutions remains near record levels, and we expect first quarter 2022 revenue to be more than $1.1 billion."

