AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for AMN Healthcare Services, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$582m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, AMN Healthcare Services has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:AMN Return on Capital Employed July 25th 2022

In the above chart we have measured AMN Healthcare Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AMN Healthcare Services.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AMN Healthcare Services Tell Us?

AMN Healthcare Services is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 125%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AMN Healthcare Services thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 35% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

Our Take On AMN Healthcare Services' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that AMN Healthcare Services can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 188% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about AMN Healthcare Services, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.