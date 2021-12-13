AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.1%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on AMN Healthcare Services' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AMN Healthcare Services is:

21% = US$220m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AMN Healthcare Services' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To begin with, AMN Healthcare Services seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 17% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in AMN Healthcare Services' meagre five year net income growth average of 3.5%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AMN Healthcare Services' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:AMN Past Earnings Growth December 13th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is AMN fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is AMN Healthcare Services Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AMN Healthcare Services doesn't pay any dividend, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, this doesn't explain the low earnings growth the company has seen. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that AMN Healthcare Services has some positive attributes. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

