AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMN) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMN) stock price has dropped 3.5% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$6.2m in stock over the past year have had less luck. The average selling price of US$90.64 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMN Healthcare Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, R. Harris, for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$105 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$96.13. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year AMN Healthcare Services insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMN Insider Trading Volume January 27th 2022

I will like AMN Healthcare Services better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of AMN Healthcare Services

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of AMN Healthcare Services shares, worth about US$29m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AMN Healthcare Services Insiders?

The fact that there have been no AMN Healthcare Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of AMN Healthcare Services insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AMN Healthcare Services. Be aware that AMN Healthcare Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

But note: AMN Healthcare Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.