AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMN) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

The share price of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has been growing in the past few years, however, the per-share earnings growth has been lacking, suggesting something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 21 April 2021. It would also be an opportunity for them to influence management through exercising their voting power on company resolutions, including CEO and executive remuneration, which could impact on firm performance in the future. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

Comparing AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a modest increase of 7.1% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$5.3m. So it looks like AMN Healthcare Services compensates Nowakowski Salka in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Nowakowski Salka holds US$1.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$996k 17% Other US$5.0m US$4.6m 83% Total Compensation US$6.0m US$5.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 18% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 82% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between AMN Healthcare Services and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 19% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 7.7% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

Shareholder returns, while positive, should be looked at along with earnings, which have not grown at all recently. This makes us think the share price momentum may slow in the future. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) in AMN Healthcare Services we think you should know about.

Switching gears from AMN Healthcare Services, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

