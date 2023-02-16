AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $81.80 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $116.22 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.62 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $1.13 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $81.80 Mln. vs. $116.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.10 - $1.13 Bln

