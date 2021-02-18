AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $9.31 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $27.48 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $47.67 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $631.27 million from $586.89 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $47.67 Mln. vs. $40.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $631.27 Mln vs. $586.89 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $800 - $820 Mln

