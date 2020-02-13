AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $27.5 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $35.6 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.4 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $586.9 million from $528.6 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $40.4 Mln. vs. $38.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $586.9 Mln vs. $528.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $598 - $605 Mln

