AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $92.45 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $74.02 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.30 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $1.14 billion from $0.88 billion last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $92.45 Mln. vs. $74.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $1.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q3): $1.14 Bln vs. $0.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.05 - $1.08 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.