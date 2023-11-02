AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $53.17 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $92.45 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.50 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.1% to $853.46 million from $1.14 billion last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $53.17 Mln. vs. $92.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $853.46 Mln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.