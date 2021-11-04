AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $74.02 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $26.07 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.36 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 59.1% to $877.80 million from $551.63 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $83.36 Mln. vs. $38.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.73 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $877.80 Mln vs. $551.63 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,130- $1,150 Mln

