AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

The company's earnings came in at $26.07 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $23.52 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.91 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $551.63 million from $567.60 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $38.91 Mln. vs. $38.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $551.63 Mln vs. $567.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $575 - $585 Mln

