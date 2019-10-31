AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $23.52 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $27.92 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $567.60 million from $526.64 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $567.60 Mln vs. $526.64 Mln last year.

