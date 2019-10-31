Markets
AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $23.52 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $27.92 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $567.60 million from $526.64 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $567.60 Mln vs. $526.64 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMN

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular