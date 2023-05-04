AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $84.11 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $146.01 million, or $3.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.36 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.1% to $1.13 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $84.11 Mln. vs. $146.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $3.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $970 - $1000 Mln

