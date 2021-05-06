AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $70.38 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $12.97 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.63 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 47.1% to $885.95 million from $602.46 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $81.63 Mln. vs. $37.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $885.95 Mln vs. $602.46 Mln last year.

