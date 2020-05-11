Markets
AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $12.97 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $34.12 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.58 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $602.46 million from $532.44 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $37.58 Mln. vs. $35.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $602.46 Mln vs. $532.44 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $550 - $570 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular