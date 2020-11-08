AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.0% to hit US$552m. AMN Healthcare Services also reported a statutory profit of US$0.55, which was an impressive 33% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AMN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, AMN Healthcare Services' nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$2.36b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 24% to US$2.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.39 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to US$74.50, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on AMN Healthcare Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$90.00 and the most bearish at US$48.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that AMN Healthcare Services' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 0.4% increase next year well below the historical 8.4%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that AMN Healthcare Services is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for AMN Healthcare Services that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.