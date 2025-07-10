AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for August 7, 2025

AMN Healthcare will hold a conference call on August 7, 2025, to discuss Q2 results and Q3 outlook.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and the outlook for the third quarter. The company will release its earnings news shortly before the call at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available on AMN Healthcare's investor relations website, and those interested in participating via telephone can register for access. After the call, a replay of the webcast will also be posted. AMN Healthcare is a leader in healthcare talent solutions, having served nearly 15 million patients in 2024 through a network that supports top healthcare systems in the country. More information can be found on their website, where they provide various updates and resources for investors.

Potential Positives

AMN Healthcare is set to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and third quarter 2025 outlook, indicating a commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.



The conference call and earnings release are scheduled shortly after market close, allowing investors to quickly access critical financial information.



AMN Healthcare emphasizes its leadership and innovation in total talent solutions for healthcare, showcasing its significant role in addressing workforce challenges in the sector.



The company reported reaching nearly 15 million patients in 2024, highlighting its extensive impact and presence in the healthcare industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is AMN Healthcare's Q2 2025 financial results conference call?

AMN Healthcare's conference call is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the AMN Healthcare conference call?

You can access the call via a live webcast or by registering with a valid e-mail address at the conference call link.

What time will AMN Healthcare issue its earnings news release?

The earnings news release will be issued on August 7, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available on AMN Healthcare’s investor relations website after the call concludes.

What does AMN Healthcare specialize in?

AMN Healthcare specializes in total talent solutions for healthcare, addressing workforce challenges to improve clinical outcomes and access to care.

$AMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $AMN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/06/2025

$AMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

A.J. Rice from UBS set a target price of $25.5 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Constantine Davides from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $33.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Constantine Davides from JMP Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 02/06/2025

DALLAS, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), has scheduled a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and third quarter 2025 outlook on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. On the same day, the Company also expects to issue an earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.





A live webcast of the call can be accessed through this



webcast link



, which also will be available on AMN Healthcare’s



investor relations website



. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by registering at



this conference call link



. Please follow the link and register with a valid e-mail address. A PIN will be provided to you with dial-in instructions. If you lose track of these details, please re-register at the conference call link above.





Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s investor relations website,



http://ir.amnhealthcare.com



.







About AMN Healthcare







AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, bringing together the people, processes and technology to deliver better care. Through a steadfast partnership approach, we solve the most pressing workforce challenges to enable better clinical outcomes and access to care. In 2024 our healthcare professionals reached nearly 15 million patients at more than 2,100 healthcare systems, including 87 percent of the top healthcare systems nationwide. We provide a comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals and deliver a fully integrated and customizable suite of workforce technologies. For more information, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.





The Company’s common stock is listed under the symbol “AMN” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit



http://ir.amnhealthcare.com



.





Contact:





Randle Reece





Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy





866-861-3229





Web site:



http://www.amnhealthcare.com





