AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.2 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $60.9 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.3 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.3% to $740.685 million from $991.299 million last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $16.2 Mln. vs. $60.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $740.685 Mln vs. $991.299 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.