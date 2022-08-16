AMN Healthcare Services Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.03, changing hands as low as $104.77 per share. AMN Healthcare Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMN's low point in its 52 week range is $82.755 per share, with $129.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.63.

