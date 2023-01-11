AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $110.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.05, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

