AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $103.97, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 9.87% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.13, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.