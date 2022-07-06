AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $110.47, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $3 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 59.67% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.26% and +25.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.57 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.34, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 9.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

