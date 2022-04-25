AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.49, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 2.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 91.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the year-ago period.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.94% and +18.78%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.