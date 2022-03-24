AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $103.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 3.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.24, up 90.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the prior-year quarter.

AMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.25 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.19% and +18.78%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.95.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

