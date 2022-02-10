AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.75, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 1.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.95% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 17, 2022. On that day, AMN Healthcare Services is projected to report earnings of $2.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, up 103.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.31% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.91, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AMN's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

