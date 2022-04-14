AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $104, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 2.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 91.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion, which would represent changes of +15.94% and +18.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.19, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMN has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

