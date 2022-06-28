AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed the most recent trading day at $111.41, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 17.59% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 billion, up 59.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +30.26% and +25.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMN Healthcare Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so we one might conclude that AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 9.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

