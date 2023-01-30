AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $95.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.88% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.17, down 26.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.06 billion, down 21.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.87.

Investors should also note that AMN has a PEG ratio of 3.43 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.