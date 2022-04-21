AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $108.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 5.04% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $3.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 69.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.31 per share and revenue of $4.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.94% and +18.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.03.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.