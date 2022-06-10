AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $100.27, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 17.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 billion, up 59.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion, which would represent changes of +30.26% and +25.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.36, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 8.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

