AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (Symbol: AMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.69, changing hands as low as $105.64 per share. AMN Healthcare Services Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMN's low point in its 52 week range is $82.755 per share, with $129.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.00.

