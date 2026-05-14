AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Price Target Increased by 12.86% to 25.57

The average one-year price target for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) has been revised to $25.57 / share. This is an increase of 12.86% from the prior estimate of $22.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.70 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.16% from the latest reported closing price of $30.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMN Healthcare Services. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 40.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMN is 0.06%, an increase of 33.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 44,782K shares. The put/call ratio of AMN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,138K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares , representing an increase of 51.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,006K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares , representing an increase of 35.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 24.92% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,677K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,661K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,261K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares , representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMN by 40.71% over the last quarter.

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