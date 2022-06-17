AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $99.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained 12.94% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

AMN Healthcare Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 billion, up 59.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $5.02 billion, which would represent changes of +30.26% and +25.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.26% higher within the past month. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AMN Healthcare Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.68.

It is also worth noting that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 8.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

