AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) closed at $108.34, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care staffing company had lost 5.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMN Healthcare Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 158% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, up 103.42% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMN Healthcare Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% higher. AMN Healthcare Services is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.65, which means AMN Healthcare Services is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AMN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

